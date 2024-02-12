Hyderabad: Worm found in Cadbury chocolate triggers GHMC inspection

Following the distressing revelation of a worm found wriggling in a Cadbury chocolate bar bought at a Ratnadeep store in Hyderabad, the Concerned Food Safety Officer from GHMC promptly conducted an inspection and secured samples from the implicated batch.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 February 2024, 03:49 PM

The GHMC official promptly directed Cadbury to recall all products associated with the identified batch number.

Cadbury issued an apology, acknowledging the “unpleasant experience” and reaffirming its dedication to upholding stringent quality standards.

The company urged the aggrieved customer to share their contact information for further resolution of the matter.

https://x.com/AFCGHMC/status/1756974433192092155?s=20

The incident gained traction on social media platforms, with netizens urging the customer to take legal action against the implicated authorities.