Hyderabad Conference promotes tech-driven agriculture for resilient ecosystems

A National Conference on NexGen Extension for Evolving Resilient AgriEcosystems (NEERAE 2023) is being organized by Extension Education Institute (EEI), Hyderabad, from September 25 to 27 on the eve of its Diamond Jubilee Celebrations.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:29 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

The conference mainly focuses on empowering extension professionals who in turn help farmers and communities adapt to the changing farming priorities to ensure food security. One of the key components of the conference is to enhance the use of new generation technologies and innovations in agriculture, like precision farming techniques, such as satellite imagery and sensors to monitor soil moisture, nutrient levels, and crop growth, a press release said.

The platform focuses on knowledge sharing among different stake holders in the use of applications like Block Chain Technology, IoT, Remote Sensing technologies, AI, drones, e-commerce platforms, etc for crop damage assessment, plant protection, irrigation scheduling etc.. in agriculture and horticulture, nutrition management in livestock, RAS and biofloc systems in aquaculture and e-marketing in sericulture etc.