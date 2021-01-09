Hyderabad: Continental Hospital gives elderly woman new lease of life

The complex surgery, which required careful removal of the life-threatening ‘parietal meningioma’, a type of a slow-growing tumour, gave her a new lease of life

Hyderabad: Doctors at Continental Hospitals have saved the life of an 81-year-old woman with a brain tumour that left her paralysed and bed-ridden for more than six months. The complex surgery, which required careful removal of the life-threatening ‘parietal meningioma’, a type of a slow-growing tumour, gave her a new lease of life.

Mallamma, the patient, a native of Matkal in Mahaboobnagar, suffered from paralysis for over six months despite visiting multiple doctors, as the tumour went undiagnosed.

Dr Laxminadh Sivaraju, the consultant neurosurgeon at the hospital, performed the surgery using the latest Medtronic Neuro Navigation system and a high-end microscope with continuous neuro-monitoring. Real-time information on the functioning of nerves while operating is crucial in a case like this, considering the size of the tumour and the patient’s age. She gained strength in her legs within 72 hours of the surgery and is expected to lead an active life soon.

“Individuals from semi-urban and rural areas neglect similar ailments assuming that the paralysis is irreversible. But this case is testimony to the fact that one should not resign to fate in such conditions as the right, early diagnosis and right treatment will cure the condition,” said Dr Sivaraju.

