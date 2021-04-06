Hyderabad cop shines at national level body building tourney

Constable DA Kumar participated in the tournament at Talkatora stadium in New Delhi and won fifth place in bodybuilding category and fourth place in pro-class body building

Hyderabad: A police constable working at Langer Houz police station in the city bagged two medals in National Body Building Championship held in New Delhi.

The constable DA Kumar participated in the tournament at Talkatora stadium in New Delhi and won fifth place in bodybuilding category and fourth place in pro-class body building.

Senior police officers of Hyderabad Police congratulated the constable for shining at national level championship.

