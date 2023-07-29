Hyderabad: Cops arrest bike thief, 16 two-wheelers recovered

Miyapur police caught him while he attempted to steal at bike at Miyapur metro station

Published Date - 06:25 PM, Sat - 29 July 23

Hyderabad: The Miyapur police arrested a bike offender who was stealing motorcycles in the city and recovered 16 bikes from him.

The arrested man Shankari Dayakar (33), a resident of Sangareddy district was involved in 16 cases registered in Miyapur and Bhanoor police stations.

DCP (Madhapur), G Sandeep said the man moved around and identified old bikes kept at public places including metro stations, and opened their locks using duplicate keys. He later drove it away and after finding buyers, sold the bikes at throw away price.

“Dayakar preferred old bikes as the locks were worn out and without much difficulty he could open the lock using duplicate keys he always carried,” said the DCP.

The Miyapur police caught him while he attempted to steal at bike at Miyapur metro station. On interrogation, he admitted to stealing the bikes and helped in recovering them. He was produced before the court and remanded.