Hyderabad: Cops grill BJP agent Nanda Kumar in cheating case

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:35 PM, Mon - 28 November 22

Banjara Hills police on Monday questioned the alleged BJP agent Nanda Kumar for around five and half hours after taking him into custody

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police on Monday questioned the alleged BJP agent Nanda Kumar for around five and half hours after taking him into custody from Central Prison Chanchalguda.

A court had granted the police two-day custody of Nanda Kumar, who was caught along with two other alleged BJP agents while trying to lure TRS (BRS) MLAs.

The Banjara Hills police questioned him in connection with the cheating cases filed against him regarding the Deccan Pride Hotel at Film Nagar. At least, five persons had complained to the police against Nanda Kumar alleging that he had cheated them after collecting money and illegally renting out the Deccan Hotel property.

Sources said the police questioned him about the financial transactions and his deals with the victims who had lodged complaints. On Tuesday, the police will again question him.

The police had filed a PT warrant and arrested Nanda Kumar. The police had sought his custody for questioning him in connection with one of the cases out of the five cases registered against him.