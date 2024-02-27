Hyderabad cops identify Tollywood actress who abused traffic policeman

Trying to defend her act, the actor talking to a vernacular TV channel said she was going on an urgent work

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 February 2024, 06:38 PM

Photo: Instagram

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police have identified that actor Sowmya Janu was the person behind the steering wheel of the luxury car involved in a traffic violation and subsequent fight with a traffic home guard reported on Saturday.

Trying to defend her act, the actor talking to a vernacular TV channel said she was going on an urgent work. It may be recalled that the car was stopped by a traffic home guard on duty as she was driving it in a wrong route. When the cop advised her to get back, she allegedly abused and manhandled him.

She created nuisance in public and threatened to file case against the cop. The video of the woman abusing and picking up an altercation with the home guard went viral.

Meanwhile, Sowmya Janu claimed that she was not called for questioning by the police as yet. If called, she would explain the authorities the situations which led to her act on the day and also complain against the rude behaviour of the home guard.

