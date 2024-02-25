Woman booked for abusing traffic policeman in Hyderabad

A woman was booked by the Banjara Hills police for allegedly abusing a traffic policeman who objected to her driving in wrong direction

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 February 2024, 11:16 PM

Hyderabad: A woman was booked by the Banjara Hills police for allegedly abusing a traffic policeman who objected to her driving in wrong direction.

The woman who was driving a Jaguar car was stopped by a traffic home guard on duty at Banjara Hills Road on Saturday night.

The woman who got frustrated over the action of homeguard shouted and abused him. She then pounced on him and tore his shirt.

The incident was captured on mobile phones by passerbys who shared on social media platforms.

The police following a complaint lodged by the home guard registered a case and invoked Sections 332,353,427,504, 279 of IPC. The woman was taken in custody.