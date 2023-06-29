Hyderabad: Cops suspect Sub-inspector as conspirator in robbery case

Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra ordered an inquiry into the incident led by an Assistant Commissioner of Police rank official

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:46 PM, Thu - 29 June 23

Hyderabad: The Musheerabad police investigating the robbery case of Samuel Prasad, a retired IRS official reported last month, suspect a police Sub-inspector from the city to be the conspirator and prime suspect in the case.

The call data records, chat details and financial transactions of the SI, Krishna, are being examined, according to the officials. “We have got few evidences, but are trying for scientific evidence to link the SI with the case. His is currently absconding and efforts are on to nab him,” said an official.

Krishna, working at a police station from Cyberabad Police Commissionerate, allegedly conspired to cheat and rob Samuel Prasad, who was living alone after his wife’s death. The SI is suspected to have conspired with Samuel’s business partner Surender to steal property documents and other valuables.

Accordingly, Surender drugged the retired IRS officer and took valuable documents and money from his house on May 31. The victim on being discharged from the hospital, approached the police and complained on June 14. Realtor Surender was arrested and sent to judicial remand while the SI was on personal leave.

Samuel Prasad owns lands in Andhra Pradesh and was into real estate business with Surender, who also hails from AP.

Recently, Surender came in contact with the SI who on learning that Samuel Prasad has huge assets, convinced Surender to get the related property documents and exchange them through a sub-registrar known to him. As per their plan, Surender went to the retired officer’s home, laced his breakfast with sedative and committed the offence.

