Hyderabad: Covid vaccine dry run at OGH on Friday

By | Published: 8:52 pm

Hyderabad: A dry run for the upcoming Covid vaccine will be conducted at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) from Friday.

The health authorities have set-up eight vaccine administration points within the hospital campus for the mock vaccine drive. All the healthcare workers including clinical and non-clinical staff will participate in the Covid vaccine dry run.

“All arrangements are being undertaken and monitored by a 12 member committee in the hospital. The committee will ensure a smooth supply and robust cold chain for a successful Covid vaccination drive,” OGH Superintendent, Dr. B Nagender said.

