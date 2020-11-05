Hyderabad CP Anjani Kumar warns against online betting

So far 30 cases of cricket betting were booked against organizers of online betting in the last five weeks, he said

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar warned youngsters against participating in online betting racket and told criminal cases will be registered against them if they are caught

So far 30 cases of cricket betting were booked against organizers of online betting in the last five weeks, he said.

“During investigation we found that many youngsters including students are participating in the online betting. Criminal cases will be registered against the participants as well,” he said.

The Commissioner asked the parents to keep a watch on their children and said if cases are registered, their children will face difficulties in finding jobs and obtaining visas.

