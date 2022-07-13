Hyderabad CP asks cops to maintain professional conduct

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:38 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand on Wednesday asked police officials to keep the honour of the uniform and to maintain professional conduct. His statement comes in the backdrop of the recent incident of Marredpally Station House Officer Nageshwara Rao being arrested on various charges including rape and kidnap.

Anand termed his misconduct “as a criminal breach of trust”.

The Commissioner’s statement came during a meeting with senior officials. The meeting, apart from the misconduct, also discussed the transfers of inspectors in the city, which Anand said was decided after several rounds of discussions.

The decision was to transfer SHOs in Law and Order, Traffic and a majority of the officers working in others wings in SB, CCS, Control Rooms and Detective Inspectors in police stations who have completed three years in their present posts.

As a matter of policy, it was decided to conduct a 360 degree SB enquiry into the personal life, reputation, integrity of all those inspectors picked to be SHOs of L&O police stations and for Task Force especially, and even for traffic police stations as SHOs, Anand said.

He asked police officials to be all-rounders in handling bandobusts, crimes, addressing visitors and to ensure that all officers under their charge follow discipline while discharging duties.