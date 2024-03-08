Social activist raises concern over police ops in Hyderabad

The activist urges a re-evaluation of strategies to ensure all law enforcement activities comply with legal boundaries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 March 2024, 08:25 PM

Hyderabad: Raising concerns over the alleged violation of human rights with ‘Mission Chabutra’, ‘Cordon and Search’ and ‘Counseling of Pedestrians’ special drives being taken up by the Hyderabad Police, a city-based social activist has written to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, DGP Ravi Gupta and City Police Commissioner, K. Sreenivasa Reddy appealing to re-evaluate strategies and ensure that all law enforcement activities are conducted within the confines of the law.

S. Q. Masood in his letters pointed out that certain actions undertaken by the police force, which are currently viral on social media, were not only in violation of citizens’ rights but also tarnishing the reputation of the police department and the government. Such special drives raise serious concerns in terms of their legality and ethicality.

“While I acknowledge that cordon and searches operations have been partially halted, the continuation of practices like Mission Chabutra and the midnight counseling sessions are deeply troubling to the people. There are several instances captured in publicly available videos where police personnel are seen using abusive language, resorting to physical violence against people merely sitting outside their residences, interrogating pedestrians, etc.,” he said.

He further elaborated that there have been instances of food delivery executives, have become targets of police. Street vendors selling fruits, ice cream, and other goods late into the night often face harassment.

Masood reiterated that the right to move freely, including the right to roam and peaceful assembly, is a fundamental right, subject only to reasonable restrictions as per the law.

“It is imperative that the Hyderabad Police re-evaluates their strategies and ensure that all law enforcement activities are conducted within the confines of the law and procedures with utmost respect for human rights and dignity,” he said.