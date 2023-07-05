Hyderabad CP CV Anand condemns tragic road accident, calls for vigilance

The tragic incident has sparked a conversation within the community about the need for increased vigilance and measures to curb underage driving.

By Mitu David Updated On - 02:54 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Photo: ANI

Hyderabad: The city was plunged into a state of despair and sorrow on Tuesday following the heart-wrenching news of a fatal road accident that claimed the lives of a mother and her daughter. Anuradha (45) and Mamatha (25) were tragically killed by a rashly driven car while out on their regular morning walk.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand, expressed his anguish on social media, stating, “Precious lives sniffed out by careless, rash driving, underage driver – heartbreaking. Time to keep our children in check and keep a strict watch over their movements, for our own good.”

The commissioner’s tweet resonated with a grieving community that was eager to address the underlying issue of underage driving and its potentially fatal consequences.

