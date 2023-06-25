Hyderabad: Students use graffiti work to spread message on drug abuse

Fine Arts department students of both the institutions painted the walls of Dr. B R Ambedkar Open University campus with graffiti

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:08 PM, Sun - 25 June 23

Hyderabad: As part of the anti-drug awareness campaign, the Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) in collaboration with the University of Hyderabad and JNAFAU students are using graffiti work to spread the message.

On Sunday, the Fine Arts department students of both the institutions painted the walls of Dr. B R Ambedkar Open University campus with graffiti on drug abuse.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, CV Anand along with Shailaja, Director- DWCDS, and Sitarama Rao, Vice-Chancellor of Dr. B.R.Ambedkar Open University, interacted with the students who explained them the underlying theme, and the art works. The students were appreciated for channelling their creativity and passion into a powerful medium of expression to create awareness.

Anand said Telangana is one of the few states in India which have a separate narcotics bureau to focus on narcotics enforcement. He reiterated that TSNAB will intensify its activities throughout the State and all-round the year.

