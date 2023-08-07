Hyderabad CP CV Anand, two others promoted to the rank of DGP

By Mitu David Updated On - 06:37 PM, Mon - 7 August 23

File Photo: Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, CV Anand

Hyderabad: The State Government on Monday promoted three senior IPS officers including Hyderabad police Commissioner CV Anand to the rank of Director General of Police. The promoted officers have been retained in the same postings.

In an order passed by the Chief Secretary Telangana, three IPS officers of batches CV Anand (1991) Rajiv Ratan (1991) and Dr.Jitender (1992) batches have been promoted above super time scale (ii), level 16 in the pay matrix of IPS (Pay) Rules, 2016.

Anand shall continue to hold Full Additional Charge for the post of Additional Director General, TS Anti-Narcotics Bureau. Rajiv Ratan has been retained as Managing Director, Telangana State Police Housing Corporation, Hyderabad in the rank of the DGP and Jitender has been retained as Principal Secretary to Government, Home Department at Telangana Secretariat in the rank of DGP and also shall continue to hold Full Additional Charge for the posts of Director General, Prisons and Correctional Service, Special Protection Force.