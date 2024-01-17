Telangana: Vigilance officials visit Medigadda barrage

Hyderabad: The Vigilance and Enforcement wing officials took stock of the sagging piers the Medigadda barrage on Wednesday as part of the investigation it has been entrusted with by the State government. A team of the department officials led by Rajiv Ratan, Director General (vigilance) visited the project site and interacted with the engineers of the project. The team will be gathering information from the agencies that implemented the project before giving its report to the government, said sources.

