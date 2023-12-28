Hyderabad CP urges youth to stay away from drugs

City Police Commissioner, K Sreenivasa Reddy emphasised on measures to control drug abuse and drug addiction in teenagers and its effects on society.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:22 PM, Thu - 28 December 23

Hyderabad CP K.Sreenivasa Reddy along with medicos participate in "Say No To Drugs Rally" starting from Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences at Himayat Sagar in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner, K Sreenivasa Reddy on Thursday asked the youth to stay away from drugs and not to ruin their health and career.

The Hyderabad Commissioner was addressing a gathering of medical students of three different institutions – Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr VRK Women’s Medical College and Ayaan Institute of Medical Sciences – during the on-going Pulsation 2023, the annual cultural, literary and food festival organized by the institutions jointly.

On the occasion, an Anti-Drug Awareness rally was taken out by the medical students and police jointly. The rally was flagged off by the Hyderabad Police Commissioner. Around 2,000 people participated in the rally that started from SIMS, Peerancheru and ended at Telangana State Police Academy.

Dr. Nasihuddin from Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences said that as medical fraternity, they have seen the adverse effects of drugs on the human body and the suffering individuals due to use of drugs. He emphasised on measures to control drug abuse and drug addiction in teenagers and its effects on society.