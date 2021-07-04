Hyderabad Cricket Association row deepens, five Apex council members disqualified

Vicepresident John Manoj, secretary R Vijayanand, joint secretary Naresh Sharma, treasurer Surender Agarwal and Councilor P Anuradha are facing enquiry under Rule 41(1) (b) by the Ombudsman.

By | Published: 7:44 pm 7:46 pm

Hyderabad: In the continued ugly struggle for power in the Hyderabad Cricket Association between president Mohammed Azharuddin-appointed Ombudsman Justice (retired) Deepak Verma has passed an interim order temporarily disqualifying the five Apex Council members from performing their duties as office bearers.

According to the statement issued by Azharuddin, the five Apex Council members vicepresident John Manoj, secretary R Vijayanand, joint secretary Naresh Sharma, treasurer Surender Agarwal and Councilor P Anuradha are facing enquiry under Rule 41(1) (b) by the Ombudsman.

Azharuddin further said in the statement the president will take suitable steps to implement the order and take all necessary steps for the administration.

However, secretary Vijayanand dismissed the claims of Azharuddin. “We have never recognized Justice Deepak Verma as HCA Ombudsman since his name was not approved in the April 11 Annual General Meeting, he said.

He also pointed out the local leagues will go ahead as per schedule. “We have nothing to do with these orders and we are going ahead with the leagues.”