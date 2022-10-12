Hyderabad crush Mizoram by 10 wickets in Senior Women’s T20 Trophy

Hyderabad: Hyderabad women defeated Mizoram by 10 wickets in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy at the Alur Cricket Stadium, Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Batting first, Mizoram managed just 75 runs for seven wickets in 20 overs. Rachna S Kumar scalped two wickets. Pranavi Chandra contributed with a catch and two run outs. Also in the wicket column were Anitha and Ishitha Koduri who took a wicket each.

Chasing the small target, openers Ramya and G Trisha hit unbeaten 32 and 33 to take their side home in 13 overs. Both hit four boundaries each.

Brief Scores: Mizoram 75/7 in 20 overs (Tarang Jha 31; Rachna S Kumar 2/15) lost to Hyderabad 76/0 in 13 overs (G Trisha 33 no, Ramya 32 no).