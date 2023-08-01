Hyderabad Cyclist Siddhardh’s India Expedition Is Adventurous | Siddhardh’s India Trip On Cycle

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based cyclist Siddhardh travelled across India for over eleven months. He travelled 13,000 kilometres across the country to promote sustainability and active mobility across the nation. Let’s know more about the story behind Siddhardh’s journey, his experiences pedalling through the country, the lessons he learned throughout the tour, and much more.

