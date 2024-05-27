Hyderabad: Delhi native commits suicide

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 May 2024, 09:32 PM

Hyderabad: A 27-year-old woman died by suicide at her house in Madhapur on Sunday.

The woman, Anshu Priya (27) a native of Delhi and a resident of Madhapur shifted to the city four years ago and worked as a texture artist at a studio in the city. She stayed in a flat in residential apartment building at Madhapur.

On Sunday afternoon, Priya who stayed alone called her friend Ayush Kothari, and informed him that she was ending her life. The man rushed to her flat and found her lying in an unconscious state and shifted the woman to hospital. She died while undergoing treatment.

“Priya injected some poisonous substance in a bottle of IV fluid and she administered it to herself leading to her death. A case is registered and investigation going on,” said Madhapur police.

The family members of the woman told the police that she had previously attempted to end her life on two instances, once in 2023 and the last in 2016 but was saved due to timely medical assistance.