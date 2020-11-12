Hyderabad dentist who was kidnapped and rescued last month, dies of cardiac arrest

Hussain was kidnapped from his house on October 27 and rescued the next day by the Cyberabad police with the help of the Andhra Pradesh police from Anantapur.

Published: 10:57 pm

Hyderabad: Behtaj Hussain, a dentist from Rajendranagar who was kidnapped and later rescued by the Cyberabad Police last month, passed away, reportedly due to a cardiac arrest on Wednesday. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

According to family members, Hussain complained of uneasiness on Wednesday morning and was rushed to a hospital by family members. The doctors pronounced him dead.

Hussain was kidnapped from his house on October 27 and rescued the next day by the Cyberabad police with the help of the Andhra Pradesh police from Anantapur. Six persons were arrested in connection with the case while efforts are going on to nab the remaining persons.

