Hyderabad: DEO inspects proposed DRCs

District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose on Friday inspected the arrangements at proposed counting centres ahead of the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:30 PM, Fri - 20 October 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose on Friday inspected the arrangements at proposed counting centres ahead of the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections.

Starting at 7.30 am, he along with District Collector Anudeep, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Sandeep Shandilya, Additional Commissioner of Police, Vikram Singh Mann and other senior officials, went around seven Distribution and Reception Centres (DRCs).

While the proposed DRC for Bahadurpura Constituency is located in Aurora Legal Science Academy, the centres for Malakpet and Amberpet constituencies are at GHMC Indoor Stadium, Amberpet and Raja Bahadur Venkatarama Reddy College for Women, respectively.

Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Indoor Stadium at Yousufguda Checkpost is proposed to act as a DRC for both Khairatabad and Jubilee Hills constituencies. CSIIT in Wesley College premises, Osmania University College of Commerce and Business Management, and Prof. G. Ram Reddy Centre of Distance Education are proposed to be DRCs for Secunderabad Cantonment, Sanathnagar, and Secunderabad constituencies.