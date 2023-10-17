DEO Ronald Rose urges citywide inspections adhering to election conduct code

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:23 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose directed the election officials to carry out inspections across the city following the code of conduct for the upcoming elections.

At a review meeting with banks, RBI, Income Tax, Vigilance, RTA, and NCB officials on Tuesday, he stressed on checks on couriers, and trains, and directed the officials to step up the surveillance programs at the district borders to prevent the movement of cash and liquor.

While the Income Tax Department will take action on cash transactions exceeding 10 lakhs, banks will be identifying and providing the source along with details of money transfers from one account to multiple accounts through UPI payment apps. Along with these measures to regulate illegal cash flow, officials are also cracking down on the transport and storage of drugs, ganja, gold, and silver.

CCTVs are also expected to be installed on vehicles depositing cash in ATMs, and at all wine shops which will be monitored at the control room.

Model Code of Conduct Report on Tuesday:

Amount of cash/other items seized by Flying Squads: Rs. 13,58,350

Amount of cash/other items seized by police in regular checks: Rs. 50,88,779

FIRs filed and arrests made: 23

Illicit liquor seized: 522.17 liters

Licensed arms deposited: 1,048