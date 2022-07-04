Hyderabad: Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurates amphitheatre at EFLU

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:28 PM, Mon - 4 July 22

Hyderabad: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the amphitheatre and the multipurpose indoor sports complex-cum-auditorium on the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) campus here on Monday.

The union Minister also launched the Open Language Learning Resources (OLLRs) developed in the five languages of Chinese, German, Spanish, French and Japanese.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister asked the EFLU to take the lead and play the role of a catalyst and game changer in the emerging geopolitical global order with the power of language.

“Knowledge and ideas enjoy supremacy, while the language plays an instrumental role in the 21st century. This is where reputable institutions like the EFLU have a great role,” he said.

EFLU Vice Chancellor and UGC member, Prof. E Suresh Kumar listed out the initiatives of the university like the University Social Responsibility.

The VC said the new facilities like the open amphitheatre and the multipurpose indoor sports complex-cum-auditorium would be of immense use to the students, teachers, staff and others on the campus.