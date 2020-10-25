Hyderabad: Doctor booked for death of 7-year-old

The boy, B Shashi Kumar, had a fever and his parents took him to a clinic at Karwan on Friday morning

By | Published: 12:11 am

Hyderabad: A seven year-old boy died allegedly due to the negligence of a doctor at Karwan in Tappachabutra.

The boy, B Shashi Kumar, had a fever and his parents took him to a clinic at Karwan on Friday morning. The doctor administered an injection and gave some medicine.

“After coming home the child went to sleep in the house. In the evening, the parents tried to wake him up for dinner but Shashi Kumar did not respond. He was rushed to Niloufer Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead,” said Tappachabutra police.

On a complaint the police booked a case of negligence against the doctor and took up investigation.

