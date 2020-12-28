Hyderabad: Doctors save woman’s life from complex condition

By | Published: 8:34 pm

Hyderabad: Surgeons at Continental Hospitals saved life of 29-year-old woman who had Caesarean Scar Pregnancy, a life-threatening condition that causes excessive blood loss and results uterine rupture. The surgeons said that they managed to save the woman’s uterus, which enables her to become a mother again in the future.

The woman was admitted to Continental Hospitals on November 12 with continuous vomiting and weakness. Investigations revealed a sack like lump on the caesarean scar i.e. scar formed from her earlier pregnancy. The lump suggested the woman conceived in the wrong place, which could lead to severe complications like uterine rupture and even result in the victim’s death.

“Such condition is rare, and appears only in women who have undergone caesarean section previously. Considering the complexity, a multi-disciplinary effort was put up to stabilize the condition of the victim by performing uterine artery embolization, which was achieved in a short span of four hours. And 36-hours later, using laparoscopy, uterus was emptied and preserved to normal condition,” hospital Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Dr. Jyoti Kankanala,

After a couple of post-procedural examinations, the woman was recently declared fully fit to not just lead a normal life, but if she wishes, could even a mother again soon.

