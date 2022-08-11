Odisha man gets 20 years jail for sexually assaulting minor in Hyderabad

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A local court in Malkajgiri on Thursday sentenced a man to 20 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in Ghatkesar in 2015. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.1,000 on him.

The convicted person was Jagannath Behera (26), a centering worker from Odisha. In August 2015, Behera took the eight-year-old girl into some bushes and sexually assaulted her. Her parents who came searching for her found him and tried to catch him, but he managed to flee. Based on a complaint from the victim’s parents, a case was registered by the Ghatkesar police and he was arrested.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat appreciated the efforts of the investigation officer and team in securing conviction in the case.