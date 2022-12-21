Hyderabad: Drug peddlers on police radar in view of New Year celebrations

CP CV Anand said the city police are keeping a watch on the drug peddlers and transporters.

Telangana Today

Hyderabad: The city police will be maintaining a strict watch on drug peddlers in view of the New Year celebrations.

In the year 2022, the Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) of the city police caught 177 drug peddlers including foreign nationals in 86 cases. A total 932 persons who were buying and consuming drugs from the peddlers were also identified and arrested. The police seized various drugs like cocaine, ganja, charas, MDMA, hash oil, ecstasy pills all valued at Rs. 2.30 crore during the year.

“Eight foreigners involved in the cases were arrested and deported to their native countries. We invoked PD Act against two drug peddlers,” said Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand.

He further said the police are now totally geared up to tackle the drug menace. “Not only the HNEW wing, even the local police are now sensitised about the drug related cases and they are arresting the peddlers and consumers at local level too,” he said.

The HNEW, a special team dedicated to fight the drug menace, was formed in February 2022 by the Hyderabad Police to check the drug issues.

In view of the New Year, Anand said the city police are keeping a watch on the drug peddlers and transporters. “We noticed there is a deterrence among the drug peddlers and consumers due to recent crackdown in the State. Still if someone tries to take it as a challenge and use drugs, we will not spare them. We will not look at the status of the person,” he warned.