Hyderabad: Easier commute at Malakpet RuB soon

HRDCL launches bottom raft concrete works at the site as part of construction of an additional vent

By | Published: 12:05 am 10:40 pm

Hyderabad: Efforts to ease the traffic congestion at Malakpet Road under Bridge (RuB) have gained pace with Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) commencing the bottom raft concrete works at the site. This is being done as part of constructing an additional vent at the ever-busy Road Under Bridge (RuB) at Malakpet.

The additional vent at the RuB is being constructed near the railway station towards the fuel station end to ease traffic flow in the area. Once the additional vent is constructed, travelling on the Malakpet RuB which for most part of the day and late into the night teems with traffic, will become easier.

In addition to commencing the works, the HRDCL has also deposited Rs 10 crore with South Central Railway (SCR) for executing the railway portion works, said a senior official from HRDCL. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and South Central Railway (SCR) have been working on this project for the last couple of years. With the GHMC working on completion of acquisition of properties required, SCR will be executing the vent works, while HRDCL is tasked with the responsibility of laying the approach roads on either side.

Malakpet is one of the high traffic zones in the city. Every day hundreds of vehicles shuttle through the RuB, which facilitates passage towards Dilsukhnagar from Chaderghat end. Due to narrow carriageway, traffic moves at snail’s pace at the RuB and the situation went from bad to worse during the Hyderabad Metro Rail works. Considering these factors, HRDCL had proposed construction of an additional vent for the existing RuB at Malakpet railway station.

The road width is being increased from the existing 46.5 metres to 53.80 metres to facilitate construction of additional vent. Accordingly, now an additional vent with 11 metres width and over 4 metres vertical clearance for circulation of traffic is being constructed. HRDCL has already completed the slab works for foundation purposes and is now executing bottom raft concrete works.

The water flow at the site will be temporarily blocked under the bridge to execute the works and once they are done, the water flow will be permitted by removing the temporary blockades.

