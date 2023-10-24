Hyderabad: EFLU administration demanded to withdraw FIRs filed against students

EFLU students said the protest was against the administrative failure in handling the sexual assault incident but not over the cancellation of the literary discussion about the Palestinian cause

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:45 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

EFLU students said the protest was against the administrative failure in handling the sexual assault incident but not over the cancellation of the literary discussion about the Palestinian cause

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) students and faculty members demanded the varsity administration to withdraw the FIRs filed against students and faculty members in connection with the protests over alleged sexual assault on a woman student in the campus.

The students in a statement issued on Tuesday said the protest was against the administrative failure in handling the sexual assault incident but not over the cancellation of the literary discussion about the Palestinian cause.

One of the student mentioned in the FIR was not even on campus on the October 19 morning and he had left for Kerala and possesses a valid flight ticket as evidence, they maintained. However, he was present for the SPARSH committee protests held earlier seeking elected student representatives in the committee, the students said.

The faculty alleged that two of their colleagues who responded to a request of the Proctor to address the situation, were now being accused of instigating the students against him.

Holidays:

Meanwhile, the EFLU administration has announced the extension of the holidays till October 29.

Also Read Hyderabad: EFLU Students booked after protest over sexual assault