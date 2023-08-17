Hyderabad: Elederly woman murdered in Meerpet

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:16 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Hyderabad: An elderly woman was found murdered at a school in Meerpet on Thursday.

According to the police, the victim Bojamma (58) was working at Indo American School for last couple of years and stayed in the school premises. Her husband Lingamiah had went out ten days ago and did not return. The school wais shut down for last couple of years.

On Thursday afternoon local people found smoke emanating from the watchman room in the school “They rushed inside and noticed the body of Bojamma with multiple injuries lying in a room. The hands and legs were tied using a saree and the killer attempted to torch the body as legs were partially burnt,” said Meerpet Inspector, K Kiran Kumar.

The local people informed the police that a man came and was staying with Bojamma for last two days and they had not seen him before. The police are making efforts to identify and trace the man. Three special teams were formed to crack the case.

