Hyderabad: End Now Foundation receives award for raising cyber awareness

By | Published: 8:15 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad based NGO, End Now Foundation has been conferred Special Jury Award for raising Cyber Awareness by the DSCI, an initiative of NASSCOM, at its event DSCI 2020 Excellence Awards held on Friday.

The virtual ceremony was chaired by Debjani Ghosh, president, NASSCOM, Rama Vedashree, CEO and Rajendra S Pawar, Chairman.

Founded by Anila Rachamalla, End Now Foundation which exclusively promotes Internet Ethics and Digital Wellbeing, was awarded for its unique practices and approaches that include using media i.e. FM radio shows (Cyber Guru) and weekly news colums (Cyber Talk) on the issues of cyber crime such as fake news, digital parenting, digital detox, consent and data apart from Digital Wellbeing books published for raising cyber awareness amongst vulnerable categories such as women, teens and children.

