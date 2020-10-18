Hyderabad: EV brand BGauss opens dealership store

This marks the entry of electric scooters B8 and A2 models and its five product variants for the EV customers in the city

By | Business Bureau | Published: 11:44 pm

Hyderabad: Electric vehicle maker R R Global through its brand BGauss on Sunday opened its first dealership in Hyderabad. This marks the entry of electric scooters B8 and A2 models and its five product variants for the EV customers in the city. The showroom has already secured 50 pre-bookings for their scooters online, through the BGauss website.

The showroom is situated in Secunderabad and will offer unique, customised and interactive experience to customers and prospects who can book, test ride an also get hands-on with the company’s products.

Bgauss, founder and managing director Hemant Kabra said, “Our dealership is designed as a new-age interactive urban space giving customers first-hand experience of both the B8 and A2 models and its five variants.” The vehicles are priced starting Rs 50,000 and go up to Rs 90,000 for both the variants and are available in a range of colors such as blue, white, red and grey.

