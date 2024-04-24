AICC announces nominees for three pending seats

Velichela Rajender Rao has been named as the Karimnagar candidate, while Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy was nominated from Khammam. Mohammad Waliullah Sameer was given the Hyderabad ticket.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 April 2024, 10:36 PM

Hyderabad: After weeks of dilly-dallying, with barely a day before the deadline for nominations, the Congress on Wednesday announced its candidates for the Karimnagar, Khammam and Hyderabad Lok Sabha seats.

Velichela Rajender Rao has been named as the Karimnagar candidate, while Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy was nominated from Khammam. Mohammad Waliullah Sameer was given the Hyderabad ticket.

Also Read Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy offers to quit

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge approved the name of C Naveen alias Teenmar Mallana as the party candidate for the forthcoming by-election to the State Legislative Council from the Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ constituency.