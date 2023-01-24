Two men jailed for friend’s murder in Hyderabad

The convicted duo is B.Ramesh, a car driver, and A.Chandrashekar, a labourer, both from Yousufguda.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:18 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Hyderabad: A local court on Tuesday sentenced two persons to 10 years rigourous imprisonment in the murder case of their friend reported in Jubilee Hills in 2016. The court also imposed a fine of Rs.5,000 on each of them.

The convicted duo is B.Ramesh, a car driver, and A.Chandrashekar, a labourer, both from Yousufguda. In July 2016, the duo in an inebriated condition killed their friend K.S.Raju by attacking him with a liquor bottle on head.

Based on a complaint from Raju’s mother, the Jubilee Hills police booked the duo and arrested them.