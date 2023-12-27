Organs of two brain dead victims donated in Hyderabad

Published Date - 09:45 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Hyderabad: Relatives of two brain dead victims, Balugari Venktesham (55) and Chada Sandhya Rani (40), have donated the organs of the deceased as part of the State-run Jeevandan organ donation initiative. A total of 9 donor organs were retrieved and allocated to needy patients.

Balugari Venkatesham, a daily wager and a resident of Kalwakuntla, Medak district, met with accident on December 24 and was shifted to Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad where he received ICU treatment for two-days. With no improvement in his health, the doctors declared him as brain dead. The daily wager’s wife and sons consented to donate his organs and three organs including two kidneys and a liver, were retrieved and allocated to patients.

On December 24, Sandya Rani, a housewife from Korutla, Jagtial, met with an accident and was shifted to government hospital in Korutla and later to Yashoda Hospitals, Somajiguda, where she was on ICU support for three-days. With no improvement of her health condition, doctors declared her as brain dead.

Sandya Rani’s husband consented to donate organs and six organs including two kidneys, liver, one lung and two corneas were donated and allocated to needy patients.