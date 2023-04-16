| Hyderabad Family Of Three Burnt Alive After Fire Breaks Out At Timber Depot

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot and fire fighters started battling the blaze.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:04 AM, Sun - 16 April 23

Hyderabad: Three members of a family died after a fire broke out at a timber depot at Kushaiguda early on Sunday.

According to the police, the fire started at the timber depot located at Kushaiguda around 3 a.m

Soon fire tenders were rushed to the spot and fire fighters started battling the blaze.

Around 6 a.m the fire officials and police came to know about a family trapped on the second floor of an adjacent building.

The rescuers then rushed into the building and found the bodies of a man, a woman and a child on the first floor. Police suspect the trio had died due to asphyxiation.

The bodies were brought out and shifted to Gandhi Hospital mortuary.

The firefighters are still at the spot.

Senior police officials reached the spot.