Hyderabad FC sign goalkeeper Sankar Roy

By | Published: 7:09 pm

Hyderabad: ISL side Hyderabad FC singed goalkeeper Sankar Roy after letting veteran custodian Subrata Paul on loan to SC East Bengal, on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Sankar Roy joins the club on loan from SC East Bengal till the end of the season. “I feel great to be a part of Hyderabad FC. They are a very good team and have done really well in the ISL this season. I can’t wait to meet my team-mates, talk to the coach and start training with my new club. I would like to thank them for this opportunity and I hope to help them for the rest of the season,” said Sankar, after signing the deal with Hyderabad FC.

Having begun his professional career with Mohammedan Sporting, Sankar turned out for the Black Panthers in the 2nd Division League in 2016-17. He was part of the Sikkim Gold Cup winning side in 2016.

