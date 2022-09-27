Hyderabad FC to play their first home match in Pune

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:17 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

The reigning champions will be playing their opening home match against Mumbai City FC at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on October 9.

Hyderabad: Defending champions of Indian Super League Hyderabad FC were forced to play their first home game in Pune instead of the Hyderabad at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Gachibowli owing to ongoing renovation work.

The reigning champions will be playing their opening home match against Mumbai City FC at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on October 9. Keeping the safety of players as a priority, the club, in consultation with the league, has decided to shift the first game to an alternate venue.

Also Read Hyderabad FC to launch Soccer Schools across twin cities

Hyderabad FC will be back in action at the Gachibowli Stadium for their second home match, slated against Bengaluru FC on October 22 in Matchweek 3.