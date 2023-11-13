Hyderabad witnesses multiple fire accidents post Diwali

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:55 AM, Mon - 13 November 23

Hyderabad: The fire fighters were engaged in battling fires in different parts of the city on Sunday.

Fire broke out at an electronic showroom at Shahalibanda on Sunday night. No casualties were reported.

The fire officials received a call around midnight and fire tenders from Moghalpura fire station reached the spot and doused the fire before it spread the adjoining shops.

At Medipally, fire broke out at a book shop and later spread to a tailor shop. Officials suspect the book shop owner had wrongly placed the lamps and closed his shop leading to the fire.

At Ameerpet fire started in a furniture godown at Madhuranagar on Sunday night. Property worth lakhs of rupees was gutted down.

The officials suspect the fire might have started due to bursting of crackers without taking adequate precautions.

Fire mishaps were reported from Rajendranagar and other places in the city also.