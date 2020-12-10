Hyderabad: Financial aid distributed to 11,103 flood-hit families

By | Published: 10:59 pm

Hyderabad: Continuing the distribution of financial aid to the flood-affected families, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday deposited flood relief amount of Rs 11.10 crore in the bank accounts of 11,103 beneficiaries.

Post GHMC elections, the municipal corporation resumed distribution of financial aid to the rain-affected families as announced by the State government. Accordingly, on Tuesday and Wednesday Rs 17.33 crore was disbursed to 17,333 beneficiaries. The last three days cumulative flood relief stands at Rs 28.44 crores and the same has been deposited in 28,436 beneficiaries bank accounts, officials said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .