Hyderabad: Fire accident at paper manufacturing unit in Katedan

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:41 PM, Fri - 15 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in a paper manufacturing unit at Katedan industrial area in Mailardevpally on Friday night. No casualties were reported.

Officials are suspecting that a short circuit in the paper manufacturing unit might have caused the fire.

Local residents noticed the fire emanating from the paper manufacturing unit and alerted the Fire department and police, following which a fire engine was rushed to the spot.

With the fire continuing to rage on, authorities roped in a second fire engine, which enabled them to quickly douse the fire.

The cost of the property damaged was yet to be ascertained. The Mailardevpally police are investigating.

