Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at car mechanic shed in Tata Nagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:54 PM, Tue - 7 February 23

Hyderabad: Panic prevailed for sometime when fire broke out at a car mechanic shed in Tata Nagar of Mailardevpally on Tuesday morning.

According to the fire officials, the fire broke out when some material kept in the shed caught fire.

On information a fire tender from local fire station rushed to the spot and doused the flames.

The cause of fire is being ascertained.