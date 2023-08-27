Hyderabad: Fire breaks out at eatery in Jubilee Hills on Sunday

No casualties were reported after a minor fire broke out at Biggies Burger Shop located at Road No. 36 Jubilee Hills.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:58 PM, Sun - 27 August 23

Hyderabad: A minor fire broke out at Biggies Burger Shop located at Road No. 36 Jubilee Hills on Sunday afternoon. No casualties were reported in the incident.

According to the fire officials, the fire started at the eatery located on the ground floor of the five-storied building, around 12.30 pm. On information, a fire tender from Madhapur fire station rushed to the spot and doused the flames. As a safety measure the occupants present in the other stores in the building were asked to move out.

“The fire was doused within a short time. We suspect it happened due to short circuit,” said Madhapur Fire Station Officer, Mohd Abdul Fazal. The fire officials found that there were some discrepancies in fire safety measures in the building and follow up action would be initiated against the owners.