Chiguru restaurant delights food enthusiasts in Jubilee Hills

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:47 PM, Wed - 23 August 23

Hyderabad: Chiguru Restaurant situated in Jubilee Hills was inaugurated by Tourism minister Srinivas Goud, accompanied by film actors and food connoisseurs on Wednesday.

speaking on the occasion, the minister expressed his admiration for Hyderabad‘s diverse food and revealed his personal affinity for mutton and chicken dishes. He hoped that Chiguru Restaurant should be a noteworthy addition to the local culinary landscape. Restaurant’s managers, Sandhya Chaudhary, Kishore Kumar, and Hameed said the restaurant would offer an array of authentic South Telugu flavours.