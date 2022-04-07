| Hyderabad Fire Breaks Out In Scrap Warehouse At Medchal

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a scrap warehouse at Medchal on Thursday. No casualties were reported.

According to Fire officials, the mishap occurred at a scrapyard near the Medchal check-post.

The workers were away for lunch when the fire broke out. On being alerted, fire tenders from nearby fire stations reached the spot and doused the fire within an hour.

