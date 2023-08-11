Hyderabad: Unidentified assailants brutally kill social activist in Bandlaguda

Hyderabad: A social activist was brutally murdered by unidentified persons at Bandlaguda Chandrayangutta on Thursday night.

Shaik Sayeed Bavazir, a resident of Barkas, was at an office located at first floor of a commercial complex on Bandlaguda main road when some unknown persons came and stabbed him to death. The body was later found by his friends at the office who alerted the police.

Sayeed who was involved in some criminal cases became famous after he started raising civic issues in Jalpally municipality. His social activities and questioning the local leaders through his videos on social media platforms pitched him against several political leaders and others.

On information the Bandlaguda police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania Hospital for postmortem examination. Senior officials visited the spot.

A case is booked at Bandlaguda.

The police suspect the hand of a rowdy sheeter in the killing.