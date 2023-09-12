| Hyderabad Five Arrested In Connection With Murder Of Man At Meridian Hotel

Hyderabad: Five arrested in connection with murder of man at Meridian Hotel

Mohd Liyaqath, a resident of Chandrayangutta had gone to the hotel along with his friends when a brawl broke out between the victim and hotel workers when the former demanded extra ‘raita’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:58 PM, Tue - 12 September 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Punjagutta police arrested five persons in connection with the murder of a man following a brawl over ‘raita’ on Monday night.

The arrested persons are Surya Prakash (30), Pandu (25) Alamdar (55), Moin (34) and Aziz (23)., all workers of Meridian Hotel. All of them were produced before the court and sent to remand.

Mohd Liyaqath, a resident of Chandrayangutta had gone to the hotel along with his friends when a brawl broke out between the victim and hotel workers when the former demanded extra ‘raita’ (curd).

The Punjagutta police registered a case under Section 302 r/w 34 of IPC. A few more persons were identified in the closed circuit camera footage and efforts were on to nab them.

A police official said the investigation was still on and that they had temporarily closed down the hotel to avoid tampering of any evidence or the scene of the offence.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand had placed under suspension a Sub-Inspector and a head constable of Punjagutta police station for dereliction of duty. Liyaqath had allegedly complained of uneasiness and the policemen apparently did not analyse his health condition and allegedly delayed his shifting from the police station to the hospital.

Also Read Hyderabad: Meridian Restaurant in Punjagutta temporarily shut